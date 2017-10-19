Anorak | Powdered wigs in paper for your baroque night out

Powdered wigs in paper for your baroque night out

Asya Kozina updates those towering powered wigs ( perukes) popular with the nobs and nobesses in the 17th and 18th Centuries by making them out of paper and adding in modern symbols of wealth, like jet planes and skyscrapers. The series is called Skyscraper on the Head. But it be more Towering Inferno should you pass a chandelier…

