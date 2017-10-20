Anorak | Jim Davis: Garfield’s owner Jon did not drink dog semen

Jim Davis: Garfield’s owner Jon did not drink dog semen

In 1990, did Garfield’s owner John scarf a cup of dog semen?

Have yall seen this Garfield where Jon drinks dog semen? What a great comic pic.twitter.com/I522ZgtRWP — Reliable Truck (@ccchauffe) January 22, 2015

In the May 1990 strip, Jon is with Garfield’s veterinarian, Liz. Jon drinks a cup of something. Liz tells him: “Congratulations, Mr. Arbuckle. You are going to give birth to a fine, healthy litter of puppies.”

Semen? No. You can’t get pregnant form ‘oral sex’. Says Jim Davis:

“On the farm, we used to give first-calf heifers a high protein supplement to help them deliver healthier calves. The supplement was provided by our vet… I assumed that there would be a similar supplement for dogs. So Jon is drinking a protein-enriched drink formulated for a pregnant dog. There you have it!”

