Anorak | The immersive supper club in an authentic Hackney pub costs £55

The immersive supper club in an authentic Hackney pub costs £55

“Just got a PR email about a Cockney themed immersive supper club in an “authentic Hackney pub”, tweets Tom Armstrong. “It’s £55. This is one of the press shots.”

The pub is Homerton’s The North Star.

an experiential night where u pay £55 to eat a roast + watch pretend poor people simulate a harrowing argument wow https://t.co/rP6L5sTTF4 — Stan The Golden Boy (@tristandross) October 18, 2017

Just got a PR email about a Cockney themed immersive supper club in an “authentic Hackney pub”. It’s £55. This is one of the press shots. pic.twitter.com/Vws8XpiFu0 — Tom Armstrong (@tomdisco) October 18, 2017

And I’m outraged, too, as what the knowing and outraged call ‘Poor Face’. Who smokes fags when you can have a spliff?

As for the event:

The Cockney’tivity is a Christmas dining experience like no other featuring three short acts of hilarious festive drama around three courses of delicious food all based in an authentic east end boozer. Walk through the doors of The North Star, take a seat at the Christmas dinner table and watch as the drama unfolds around you. Culminating in a raucous finale that will have you dancing on your chairs with your hands in the air.

It’s what Jesus would have wanted.

