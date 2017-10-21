Anorak | This NRA video is the most dystopian thing you’ll see today

This NRA video is the most dystopian thing you’ll see today
“We are witnesses to the most ruthless attack on a president & the people who voted for him…in American history.”
And the NRA doesn’t stop there:
“We are witnesses to the most ruthless attack on a president & the people who voted for him…in American history." –@DLoesch #NRA pic.twitter.com/rcPAKMVJI0
— NRATV (@NRATV) October 20, 2017
As Tom Jamieson puts it: “What are we, 3 weeks since the worst mass shooting in America – this is the stuff of authoritarian nightmares, Black Mirror level dystopia.”
Posted: 21st, October 2017 | In: Politicians Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink