Anorak | This NRA video is the most dystopian thing you’ll see today

This NRA video is the most dystopian thing you’ll see today

“We are witnesses to the most ruthless attack on a president & the people who voted for him…in American history.”

And the NRA doesn’t stop there:

As Tom Jamieson puts it: “What are we, 3 weeks since the worst mass shooting in America – this is the stuff of authoritarian nightmares, Black Mirror level dystopia.”

