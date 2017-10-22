Anorak | Bananarama are not a patch on the ‘original girl bands’

Bananarama are not a patch on the ‘original girl bands’

The Telegraph has news for fans of the world’s “original girl band”. You know…Bananarama.

Pretty good, if not exactly the Hamilton Sisters and Fordyce, aka The 3 X Sisters, seen below in the 1935 vintage:

And what of the Chordettes, the Fontane Sisters, the McGuire Sisters, the DeCastro Sisters and The Supremes? And…

Well, yeah…

But my pick… Take it away, The Ronettes!

And…

Anorak

Posted: 22nd, October 2017 | In: Broadsheets, Celebrities, Music Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink