Anorak | In 1980 Sesame Street toured a saxophone factory and I was hooked

In 1980 Sesame Street toured a saxophone factory and I was hooked

I used to play the alto sax. Badly. I knew I was not all that good a musician when the school violin virtuoso was invited to listen to me play. ‘Too sharp,’ he said. ‘Too flat.’ To me it all sounded the same.

In 1980, Sesame Street toured a saxophone factory. Background music was supplied by an off-camera sax player, playing freestyle. the only word he said was “Saxophone”. And with that I was hooked.

Yeah! (Anyone know his name?)

