Anorak | A flame-activated edition of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451

A flame-activated edition of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451

The Anne Petronille Nypels Lab at Holland’s Van Eyck Academie showcases the work of French graphic design collective Super Terrain. They’ve created a version of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 in heat sensitive ink. At room temperature the book’s text is secreted under a layer of black substance. Heat it up and the words are revealed.

Spotter: Open Culture, Flashbak

