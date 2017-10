The meaning of sailors’ tattoos

Artist Lucy Bellwood explains the meaning of sea-farers’ tattoos with The Art of the Sailor. It first appeared in the Vancouver Maritime Museum’s traveling exhibit, “Tattoos and Scrimshaw: the Art of the Sailor.”

Spotter: Rusty Blazenhoff,

Anorak

Posted: 23rd, October 2017 | In: Strange But True, The Consumer Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink