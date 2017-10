Huge bird of prey spotted flying over Austin F1 Grand Prix

You all saw, of course, the gigantic eagle / buzzard hovering over Austin, Texas, as the city’s F1 race neared its end.

That’s one big ass bird casting a shadow on #USGrandPrix #Formula1 track in Austin, Texas pic.twitter.com/JN1Tb8am6D — Enrique Trujillo (@N_reekeh) October 22, 2017

Anorak

