Anorak | The top 20 MBA courses in terms of wages and cost

The top 20 MBA courses in terms of wages and cost

Does it pay to study for an MBA? These are the average tuition fees of the top ten schools is $134,600. It does pay to get an MBA – so long as you study for an MBA in the USA:

If you want to earn the big bucks, run a sought after MBA course:

All of the top ten slots in the ranking are now occupied by large, prestigious American schools, for which students are happy to pay extra. Their average tuition fee is $134,600, and has risen quickly in recent years. Employers, too, are willing to shell out for the best students. Their average basic salary was $127,300, a 70% increase on their pre-MBA pay cheques.

More at the Economist: full ranking and methodology.

