Anorak | The rapper who makes the most self-references is…

The rapper who makes the most self-references is…

Who is the world’s most self-regarding rapper? John Lemon has compiled an analysis of self-mentions by rappers to find out which of them wants it to be about ‘me-me-me’. The number one act is Nicki Minaj.

1st: Nicki Minaj (11.5% of all words) Three albums. 17,665 words. 2026 explicit references to herself A self-reference every 8.78 words 42.87 self-references per song An average of 371.55 words per song On “Right By My Side” she referenced herself every 3.5 words, or 28% of the song Her most word-laden song is “All Things Go”, at 718 words, with 67 self-references

It;s just her, herself and more of her.

Spotter: BB

Anorak

Posted: 29th, October 2017 | In: Music Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink