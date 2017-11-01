Anorak | Sayfullo Saipov: confessions of a lone wolf

Sayfullo Saipov: confessions of a lone wolf

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, the Uzbek immigrant accused of murdering at least eight people in a rented Hope Depot truck is recovering from surgery after being shot in the abdomen by a New York City police officer.

What do we know of him? Well, not much. SAipov arrived in the Us back in 2010. He worked as an Uber driver. But the Telegraph knows lots:

Eight people died and 11 injured in the worst terror attack on New York since September 11, 2001 as a lone wolf extremist screaming “Allahu Akbar” used a pick-up truck to mow down cyclists along a bike path on Halloween.

He did this alone? Sayfullo Saipov has no connection with any organised group. H

Rest easy, everyone. We got the guy…

