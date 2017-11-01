Anorak | Alien ranch for sale in Arizona: scene of extraterrestrial battle yours for $5m

Alien ranch for sale in Arizona: scene of extraterrestrial battle yours for $5m

As marketing plans go, telling people the home you’re selling is on every extraterrestrial’s bucket list is sure you appeal to many. Add the thrill of anal probing aboard the mothership and kidnapped spouses, and let the auctions begin. John Edmonds is selling his aline-infested 6.97-acre Stardust Ranch in Rainbow Valley, Arizona. It’s yours for $5-million.

Edmonds claims he has slain 19 aliens with samurai swords and he and his wife have endured abduction attempts.”They actually levitated her out of the bed in the master chamber and carried her into the parking lot and tried to draw her up into the craft,” he told NBC-affiliate KPNX.

Under one image of what appears to be dried blood and a katana, he described the method of destroying the “greys.” “Unless you cut the head off and disconnect the antennae, so to speak, they instantly ‘phone home.’ Even with a razor-sharp sword, it is nearly impossible to decapitate them with one swing,” he wrote.

Fancy living on the ranch?

“It’s not something for a traditional family, but it holds a lot of secrets and what I believe are future opportunities to understand forces that are in the universe,” he said. “Please be very well grounded because the energy here has the tendency to manifest with whatever is going on with you.”

Geekologie has a screen shot of the Facebook chat between Edmonds and interested parties:

