Anorak | Media bias: Spurs beat Real Madrid with a vanishing offside goal

In this edition of biased football reporting, we look at Tottenham’s 3-1 victory over Real Madrid 3-1 in the Champions League. Spanish newspaper Marca describes the game’;s crucial opening goal:

Replays showed that Tripper was in an offside position when he received the ball, but there was no call from the linesman and the goal stood.

Now rod of any offside in the official Spurs website’s report:

Dele got the ball rolling in the 27th minute when he tucked home Kieran Trippier’s cross from close range

And the BBC:

Dele Alli gave Spurs the lead after 27 minutes when he turned in Kieran Trippier’s cross from close range

GOAL! Dele Alli puts Spurs ahead against current European champions Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/XBrziNpMzJ — The Spurs Web (@spurs_web) November 1, 2017

Not much bias, as it turns out. A 3-1 defeat for Real Madrid tells its own story. And, well, you make your own luck in a sport where luck plays a role:

GOAL! Dele Alli doubles Tottenham’s lead against Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/TbrlC4zrGB — The Spurs Web (@spurs_web) November 1, 2017

