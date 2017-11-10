Anorak | Manchester United Balls: Mourinho accepts defeat

Manchester United Balls: Mourinho accepts defeat

Football moves pretty fast at the Sun, where the paper continues to cheer for Jose Mourinho, currently turning Manchester United into a pragmatic, defence-minded grinding machine. Second in the Premier League, a not inconsiderable 8 points behind Manchester City after just 11 games played, the Sun explain that none of it is Jose’s fault.

On November 8, Sun readers were told:

“JOSE MOURINHO is heading for a clash with the Manchester United board over further backing in the transfer market. Mourinho has spent £300million in less than 18 months — but still wants more to strengthen his squad as they fight on four fronts… Now he is concerned he may not get the funds he needs to boost his squad in the New Year and next summer.”

One day on and United are in a panic. Mourinho’s off to PSG:

Things move pretty fast. After all, way back in August, the Sun was telling us that Mourinho was living the dream:

“JOSE MOURINHO has told his Manchester United players to do the Double this season. He said their aim had to be to win the Premier League and FA Cup and at least reach the last eight of the Champions League. But as Sunsport today reveals, Mourinho was so confident of what this squad could do he had raised the bar ahead of the new season”

Nothing a few hundred million can’t fix.

