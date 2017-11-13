Roy Moore accused of molesting shellfish

Big news from Alabama, where the Republican Party is embroiled in a “sex clams” scandal involving local politician and judge Roy Moore. Moore’s campaign fro the US Sensate is infected by allegations that he molested 14-year-old Leigh Corfman (now 53) and three other teens when he was in his thirties.

“This is one of those excruciating decision moments for evangelicals,” Albert Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, tells the paper. “These allegations, if true, are devastating. If true, this is a very big deal.”

Moore denies any wrongdoing. Corfman stands by her story. The clams are not talking. The Times Daily regrets the error.

Anorak

