Anorak | The Beautiful Poetry of Donald Trump: Ode to 45

The Beautiful Poetry of Donald Trump: Ode to 45

Donald Trump’s poetry is composite blend of Tweets, speeches and interviews edited by Rob Sears, who notes the “little known alternative fact that the 45th President, Donald J. Trump, has long been a remarkable poet.”

The Beautiful Poetry of Donald Trump considers Trump “a modern-day Basho or Larkin” with smaller hands.

The greatest misapprehension about DJT corrected by this volume, however, may be the idea that he sees money and power as ends in themselves. In fact, just as Wilfred Owen turned his wartime experiences into poetry, and Slyvia Plath found the dark beauty in her own depression, Trump is able to transform his unique experiences of being a winner into 24-karat verse. He didn’t build a huge real-estate empire for the billions; he did it so he could write poems…

Highlights:

I won! Well, we’ve had some disasters, but this is the worst

Bad hombres I’ve known some bad dudes

I’ve been at parties

They want to do serious harm

I’ve seen and I’ve watched things like with guns

I know a lot of tough guys but they’re not smart

We’re dealing with people like animals But they are the folks I like the best—by far!

I am the least racist person there is I’ve always had a great relationship with the blacks

I remained strong for Tiger Woods during his difficult

period

Oprah, I love Oprah. Oprah would always be my first choice

Kanye West—I love him

I think Eminem is fantastic, and most people think I

wouldn’t like Eminem

And did you know my name is in more black songs than any

other name in hip-hop?

You are the racist, not I

I respect women, I love women, I cherish women Vagina is expensive

No more apologies—take the offensive!

Hot little girl in high school I’m a very compassionate person (with a very high IQ)

Just think, in a couple of years I’ll be dating you

It must be a pretty picture, you dropping to your knees

Come here, I’ll show how life works. Please.

We’ve got to stop the stupid You know what uranium is, right?

It’s a thing called nuclear weapons and other things like lots

of things that are done with uranium including some bad

things

I have to explain this to these people, they don’t even understand basic

physics, basic mathematics, whatever you call it

I mean, they’re like stupid

Look at the way I’ve been treated lately I should have been TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year

Just like I should have gotten the Emmy for The Apprentice

I should have easily won the Trump University case

I should have won New York state but I didn’t

I unfairly get audited by the I.R.S. almost every

single year

No politician in history—and I say this with great surety—

has been treated worse or more unfairly

Spotter: The Beautiful Poetry of Donald Trump , Dangerous Minds

