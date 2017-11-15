Anorak | Democracy wins: Australia says yes to gay marriage

Democracy wins: Australia says yes to gay marriage

Australians approve of gay marriage. Australian voters gave a thumbs up to same-sex marriage, with 61.6% voting for and 31% voting against. Turn out for the postal vote was high: just shy of 79% of eligible voters (12 million people) took part in the voluntary referendum.

Voters were asked to reply Yes or No response to the question: “Should the marriage law should be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?”

It is another triumph for democracy. The people have had their say. Now get on with it.

