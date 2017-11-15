Anorak | The Guardian makes cracking error in dyslexia story

The Guardian makes cracking error in dyslexia story

Dyslexia news in the Guardian, where the paper infamous for its typos relays news that dyslexia may be caused by the light-receptor cells in “the human eye”. Scientists noticed a difference between the arrangement of cones between the eyes of dyslexic and non-dyslexic people. Might it be that vision is linked to dyslexia?

In non-dyslexic people, the blue cone-free spot in one eye – the dominant one, was round and in the other eye unevenly shaped. In dyslexic people, both eyes have the same, round spot. “The lack of asymmetry might be the biological and anatomical basis of reading and spelling disabilities,” said the study’s authors.

Interesting stuff. But dyslexics and non dyslexics alike can then work out what the hell the Guardian means when in its rehashed press releases, the news becomes:

Transcribed:

About 700 million people worldwide are known to have from dyslexia – about one in 10 of the global population.

There’s no helping some people…

Anorak

