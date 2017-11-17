Anorak | Steve Mnuchin and his wife posing with dollar bills is wonderfully revolting

Steve Mnuchin and his wife posing with dollar bills is wonderfully revolting

Steve Mnuchin, the US Treasury Secretary, and his fragrant wife Louise Linton (top notes of mink perineum and aviation fuel over a puppy farm base) walked into the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington DC to see his signature on the new notes posed with the new lucre.

Not a Parody: These two bring the worst optics since the taxpayer-funded eclipse vacation to Fort Knox. Oh, that was them, too.https://t.co/Fn3coj4tdr — Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) November 15, 2017

For purposes of identification, she’s the one dressed as Dick Dastardly’s getaway driver.

This is real pic.twitter.com/wX2gy5xlWf — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 15, 2017

Go internet!

Picking out wallpaper for the cognac-swirling room pic.twitter.com/gAqp6wostD — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 15, 2017

Steve Mnuchin and his wife show off their new line of luxury toilet paper pic.twitter.com/aoKa6WM0Ka — jordan (@JordanUhl) November 15, 2017

So much going on in this photo but I am shocked to find out Steven Mnuchin’s wife killed Han Solo pic.twitter.com/Ic2GBIemGC — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) November 15, 2017

Anorak

