Anorak | Arsenal balls: after Mugabe Zimbabwe Gooners demand ‘Wenger Out’

Arsenal balls: after Mugabe Zimbabwe Gooners demand ‘Wenger Out’

by | 19th, November 2017

As Robert Mugabe is toppled, protesters in the depot’s native Zimbabwe turn to the next great dictator: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

 

Lest we forget:

 

 

“I used to live in Zimbabwe and I’ve watched Robert Mugabe ruin the country, and Wenger is doing the same. He’s the Mugabe of Arsenal.”

 

Seems fair.



