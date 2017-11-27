Anorak | Bruce Lee’s 10 Rules For A Better Life

Bruce Lee’s 10 Rules For A Better Life

Bruce Lee (November 27, 1940 – July 20, 1973) writes his 10 Rules to Live By:

1. You will never get any more out of life than you expect

2. Keep your mind on the things you want and off those you don’t

3. Things live by moving and gain strength as they go

4. Be a calm beholder of what is happening around you

5. There is a difference a) the world b) our reaction to it

6. Be aware of our conditioning! Drop and dissolve inner blockage

7. Inner to outer ~~~ we start by dissolving our attitude not by altering outer condition

8. See that there is no one to fight, only an illusion to see through

9. No one can hurt you unless you allow him to

10. Inwardly, psychologically, be a nobody

Anorak

