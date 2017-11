The one with the roof, the skateboarder and the pig (video)

Video of the day is the one with the roog, the skateboarder and the pig:

this gets so much better the longer you watch pic.twitter.com/Y1c2KQaB5T — πŸŽ„ Goth Ms Kringle 🎠(@spookperson) November 27, 2017

Anorak

Posted: 28th, November 2017 | In: Strange But True Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink