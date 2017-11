Viz predicted Harry and Meghan’s wedding to save Theresa May in 2016

Viz 258 of Summer 2016 – “And that’s supposed to be Theresa May on the right,” says @Vizcomic.

Spotter: @vizcomic

It’s difficult to say ‘Harry to marry Meghan Markle’ without either sounding drunk or like you’re eating a hot chip. — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) November 27, 2017

