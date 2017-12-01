Anorak | Daily Mail: Which cancer goes best with cheese?

Daily Mail: Which cancer goes best with cheese?

Stark choices for Daily Mail readers: which kind of cancer do you want. As we know, pretty much anything gives you cancer, but cheese allows you to pick.

In March 2017, readers were told “cheddar and cream cheese could give you breast cancer”.

That followed news in April 2017 that cheese cold “prevent you from getting liver cancer”.

In August the Mail had more news:

As diet-conscious Britons are mistakenly shunning dairy, we reveal why you SHOULD be saying …more cheese please AVOID DAIRY…AT YOUR PERIL

Unless it’s bladder cancer you want:

So which cancer do you want with your cheese?

Anorak

