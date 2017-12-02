Anorak | Arsenal v Manchester United balls: Alexandre Lacazette’s miraculous recovery

Arsenal v Manchester United balls: Alexandre Lacazette’s miraculous recovery

The news was unequivocal: Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette is out with a groin injury.” He will not play against Manchester United. The BBC publishes that news below the teams for Arsenal v United. Lacazette is at number 9.

It was Arsene Wenger who said Lacazete will not play – that he’d be “out for a while”.

“He’s definitely out for [Manchester United] this weekend,” said Wenger on Novermber 29. “It looked like a groin injury. He could be out for a while.”

Well, look again.

The news of Lacazette’s injury pleased United.

“Alex has been great and at this moment and he is scoring goals and playing well for the team,” United’s Paul Pogba told MUTV. “He is a big player for them and if he is not there I would say it is good for us. I hope for us that he doesn’t play because that will help us. But I also hope he doesn’t have a bad injury.”

Such are the facts…

