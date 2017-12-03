Anorak

Sunderland fan takes poo in the stands as Black Cats lose to Reading

by | 3rd, December 2017

How poor is your side performing? One Sunderland fan allegedly expressed his dissatisfaction with doings at the Stadium of Light by pulling down his trousers and laying a pipe. As the Black Cats toiled to a 3-1 loss to Reading, twitter users claims the man pulled down his pants and pooed on the seat, causing a fan sitting nearby vomit.

Reports abound that police took the site-down protestor away.

 

 

Stadium of shite:



