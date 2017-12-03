Anorak | Sunderland fan takes poo in the stands as Black Cats lose to Reading

Sunderland fan takes poo in the stands as Black Cats lose to Reading

How poor is your side performing? One Sunderland fan allegedly expressed his dissatisfaction with doings at the Stadium of Light by pulling down his trousers and laying a pipe. As the Black Cats toiled to a 3-1 loss to Reading, twitter users claims the man pulled down his pants and pooed on the seat, causing a fan sitting nearby vomit.

Reports abound that police took the site-down protestor away.

Sunderland fan ‘kicked out of ground after taking a poo in the stands’ during Black Cats’ 3-1 defeat to Reading. How bad were they in this game?? @ThabisoTema @ThabisoMosia @MushaduTV pic.twitter.com/ATYW41VbCg — Solly Musetha (@SollyMusetha) December 3, 2017

Stadium of shite:

