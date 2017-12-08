Anorak | The Jews did it: anti-semitic conspiracy theories linger in the Romanovs’ remains

The Jews did it: anti-semitic conspiracy theories linger in the Romanovs’ remains

Mr Kirill became Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church in 2009. In 2013, he said same-sex marriage was “a very dangerous sign of the apocalypse”. In November this year, he told worshippers at Moscow’s Christ the Saviour Cathedral that the apocalypse was “already visible to the naked eye”. That same month he met with the Archbishop of Canterbury, a meeting the Times says “underlined growing ties between the two churches. He visited London last year and was received by the Queen.”

Kirill also has “a number of difficult questions” about the deaths of Nicholas II, the last Russian Tsar, and his family members. Nicholas II and his family members were shot dead in 1918. Official news is that all the bodies had been incinerated. But Kirill says some body parts can remain after burning. At a conference in Moscow’s Sretensky Monastery, called The Royal Family Murder Case: New Examinations and Files. A Debate, Kirill opined:

“They [investigators] ought to travel to India, to the city of Varanasi on the Ganges River, where cremations take place. I was there and I saw it with my own eyes: cremations continue all day long, from early morning till late at night, they use large dry logs. However, after the cremation, the arms and legs still remain.”

They’re looking for bodies? Not only that. They’re looking for evidence:

Colonel of Justice Marina Molodtsova told the aforesaid conference, according to the Tass news agency:

“After the criminal investigation was resumed, a total of 34 forensic tests have been commissioned in order to identify the remains.The remains found in two gravesites in the Porosenkov ravine are being carefully examined. Experts are expected to clarify the reasons for their death, their gender and relations between them, as well as their injuries.”

What’s the point of this? Well, Kirill’s associate Bishop Tikhon, has more. This via John Helmer:

Tikhon, the patriarch’s appointee in charge of the new investigation, said in a speech in front of Kirill on November 27: “We pay the most serious attention to the ritual murder interpretation [of the execution]. Moreover, a considerable part of the church commission has no doubt that this was what happened. But everything should be proved, everything… All [the executioners] wanted to be regicides – this is already what one can say was for many of them a ritual. This is a serious question which is studied now by investigator Molodtsova, and I think we will present some serious developments on this subject at our next meeting.”

A ritual… Like a religious ritual? Like something Jews do?

Kirill added in a remark at the same meeting of churchmen that despite a near-century of forensic and scientific investigations of the Romanov deaths, the results remain inconclusive. The final results, Kirill added, will be up to the Church bishops to decide. “The Church will decide the issues, not at scientific conferences but at the Synod of the Russian Church. There we will all be thinking and discussing. Now we are gathering the information we need… This is not just about the remains of ordinary people. We are talking about the phenomenon of Holy relics, and this already has direct relevance to the mysteries in the life of the Church. And only the Cathedral of our Church is competent to judge this.”

Only the Church can decide what really happened:

Bishop Tikhon Shevkunov, who is heading a Russian Orthodox Church commission investigating the execution of the Romanov family by firing squad in Yekaterinburg, said at a conference on Monday that many members of the commission believe it was a ritual murder that held special significance for Bolshevik commander Yakov Yurovsky and his men.

Yakov Yurovsky was chief executioner of Emperor Nicholas II of Russia, his family, and four retainers on the night of 16 July 1918.

“Ritual murder” has in the past referred to a theory that the last emperor was the victim of a Jewish conspiracy, as Mr Yurovsky was of Jewish heritage.

Russia Today adds the words of Chief spokesman of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia, Rabbi Boruch Gorin:

“We, as a Jewish community are shocked not only because of the absurdity of such assumptions. The myths about the existence of ritual killings relate to various cults and religions, but in Russia … this has become a typical anti-Semitic myth, used by anti-Semitic propaganda for several decade.In our view, the absurdity of this theory is evident, because it’s obvious that the murder was committed by complete atheists – people who had rejected any faith in any powers apart from what can be done with their own hands.”

Can it be that the blood libel is back. The oldest story has crept out of the sewer. It never went away, of course. Anti-Semitism is making a rapid return to the mainstream. Not that this is, of course. It’s just an open and honest investigation.

