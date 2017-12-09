Anorak | William Gass and his hates (July 30, 1924 – December 6, 2017 )

William Gass and his hates (July 30, 1924 – December 6, 2017 )

William Gass (July 30, 1924 – December 6, 2017 ) has words to the wise, telling the Paris Review in 1976

“If someone asks me, ‘Why do you write?’ I can reply by pointing out that it is a very dumb question. Nevertheless, there is an answer. I write because I hate. A lot. Hard. And if someone asks me the inevitable next dumb question, ‘Why do you write the way you do?’ I must answer that I wish to make my hatred acceptable because my hatred is much of me, if not the best part. Writing is a way of making the writer acceptable to the world—every cheap, dumb, nasty thought, every despicable desire, every noble sentiment, every expensive taste.”

Hate has been criminalised. Hate crime. Hate speech. Haters. Hate is bad in the therapeutic age of conformity.

