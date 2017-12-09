Anorak | Clickbait hate: Michael Wolfe is not starting a 15 year prison sentence for leaving bacon in a mosque

Clickbait hate: Michael Wolfe is not starting a 15 year prison sentence for leaving bacon in a mosque

Why was Michael Wolfe, of Titusville, Florida, handed a 15-year prison sentence? The clickbait-led news media is clear:

The most concise of the clickbaiters is the Independent, which says: “Man sentenced for 15 years for leaving bacon in a mosque.”

Not quite. And not all. Michael Wolfe, 37, broke into the Islamic Society of Central Florida Masjid Al-Munin Mosque in January 2016. He broke windows and lights with a machete. He left come bacon by the front door. Wolfe, who has numerous previous convictions for burglary, “entered a plea deal and plead guilty to vandalizing the mosque itself with hate crime enhancement, making it a felony,” said Todd Brown, a spokesman for the State Attorney’s Office. “He waived his right to a pre-sentencing investigation.”

Wolfe was charged with armed burglary. “The agreement was to drop the armed burglary in exchange for his plea,” Brown added.

So Wolfe wasn’t jailed for leaving bacon, in the manner, say, of a worshipper leaving behind a scarf or a jacket.

Florida Today adds:

According to Brevard County records, Wolfe has had multiple run-ins with the law dating back to 1998, including convictions in burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grand theft in 2004— for which he was sentenced to two years, seven months and two days in prison— and burglary of a conveyance in 2011, for which he was sentenced to 64 days in the county jail. Wolfe was also fined and sentenced to probation after a 2001 burglary and grand theft arrest when he was just 20 years old, records show. In addition, Wolfe was found guilty in three DUI offenses, possession of hydrocodone and cannabis, and an array of traffic violations. He spent over a year and a half in total in the Brevard County Jail over the course of his sentencings.

Nasty stuff. And turning crime into clickbait is pathetic.

Anorak

Posted: 9th, December 2017 | In: News Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink