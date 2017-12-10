Anorak | ‘Shoot the Jews’: importing anti-Semitism to Sweden

Donald Trump’s plans to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital have been met by anger all over the world – so also in Malmö. On Friday night, about 200 protesters scandaled against Arab leaders and threatened with violence against Jews.

“We have announced the intifada from Malmö. We want our freedom back, and we will shoot the Jews.”

There was also a demonstration yesterday in the same place, and besides very angry rams against Arab leaders, called dirt and knives, who do not act harder against Israel, they also scanned rams that “the Jews should remember that the army of Muhammad will return” .

Might this, you know, be one of this incidences where anti-Israel protesting is actually just anti-Semitism? Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven offers: “There is no place for anti-Semitism in our Swedish society. The perpetrators will be held accountable.”

Really? No place? Haaretz has news:

Nearly a decade ago, reports by journalist Niklas Orrenius helped open Swedes’ eyes to the prevalence of Jew hatred among the Muslim population in Malmö, a city that has since earned an international reputation for anti-Semitism… In an op-ed the morning after the Gothenburg attack, Orrenius wrote: “It can feel complicated when the hatred comes from Muslims, a group that is also subjected to much hatred in Sweden today. The fact that Muslim-haters often use anti-Semitic incidents to throw suspicion on all Muslims does not make the matter any less thorny.”

Three arrests have been made.

But what’s really interesting is the lack of coverage about the “Horror as ’20 masked men attack synagogue with petrol bombs'” (Daily Express).

Meanwhile…in London, one Tweeter claims:

Tonight outside the US embassy in London; “Khaybar Khaybar, ya yahud, Jaish Muhammad, sa yahud” or “Jews, remember Khaybar the army of Muhammad is returning”. They mean Zionists tho…@PSCupdates are they your banners they’re holding? @mishtal pic.twitter.com/PuMaZEomEk — Hurryupharry (@hurryupharry) December 8, 2017

These are worrying times to be a Jew in Europe.