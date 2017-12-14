Anorak | Same-sex couple win NHS IVF case

Same-sex couple win NHS IVF case

Laura Hineson and Rachel Morgan were told by their local NHS Clinical Commissioning Group they would have to spend £6,000 on six rounds of intrauterine insemination due to unexplained infertility.

However, under Barnsley CCG’s policy, a heterosexual couple with similarly unexplained infertility would not need to undergo the same procedure before being granted access to IVF treatment.

The actual story is one of people looking to share love and parent a child. Laura Hineson and Rachel Morgan have been trying to have a baby via the emotionally and physically taxing method of artificial insemination. Having paid for private IVF, the couple explored getting help through the NHS. p

This week the couple, who had perused legal action against NHS Barnsley Clinical Commissioning Group on the grounds of unlawful discrimination, were successful in securing access to IVF treatment.

The couple say: “For us, this is about fighting for LGBT equality. We should have equal access to IVF treatment and a family, irrespective of the gender of the person we fall in love with.”

Seems fair enough, no? To borrow the words of bioethicist Dominic Wilkinson, “it is profoundly unjust to apply restrictions to reproduction only on those who are unable to conceive by natural means”. IVF is parenting just it is by any other method. He adds: “‘If the state is going to interfere in couples’ decisions about whether to have children or the number of children that they have, it should do so fairly and equally.”

The couple, who struggled with unexplained infertility, had been told that they would be required to undergo a total of six rounds of private intrauterine insemination (IUI) – at a cost of approximately £6,000 – before being able to access funded IVF treatment. Under NHS Barnsley CCG’s policy, a heterosexual couple with similarly unexplained infertility does not need to undergo clinical IUI before being granted access to IVF treatment. The policy stated that heterosexual couples would be offered IVF treatment if they had been unsuccessful after trying to conceive for two years, among other criteria.

Good for them. Most of us can have a child without seeking State approval and being means tested if the bits aren’t working. If you start licensing parenthood, at least be consistent. To have the State investigate not only your relationship but also your reproductive organs is a trial. If you are going to afford same-sex couples the same rights as heterosexual couples, to make them pay a surcharge for their love is wholly wrong.

