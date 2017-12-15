Anorak | Barry R. Glazer might be the world’s most honest lawyer: ‘I’m in it for vengeance’

Barry R. Glazer might be the world’s most honest lawyer: ‘I’m in it for vengeance’

Baltimore-based lawyer Barry R. Glazer is “in it for vengeance”. He has money. He’s been an attorney since 1968. And the principle – that thing that makes lawyer’s go ker-ching! – is for the idiots. This is about retribution. If his gun jammed, Judge Dredd would hire Barry Glazer.

Barry’s been hailed in film. You’ll hear his catchphrase – “Don’t urinate on my leg and tell me it’s raining” – and that he’s “Making it rain for the urinated upon”:

And now for more messages from Barry:

Mike Kritharis

