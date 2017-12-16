Anorak | Biased balls: Stoke fouled and West Ham’s phantom penalty

Biased balls: Stoke fouled and West Ham’s phantom penalty

Biased Balls: a look at biased football reporting. Today’s Premier League match between Stoke City and West Ham United earned the Londoners’ three points thanks to a 3-0 win.

the first goal came from the penalty spot. This is how the clubs’ websites report it.

West Ham:

…West Ham and Lanzini broke. The Argentine charged into the left-hand-side of the box and drew the foul from Eric Pieters. Referee Graham Scott pointed to the spot and the skipper stepped up to confidently slot past Butland to the goalkeeper’s left.

Stoke:

Erik Pieters was adjudged to have tripped Manuel Lanzini inside the penalty area, when television replays clearly showed the Dutchman had in fact made no contact with his opponent.

As one side sees controversy and the other a clear foul, we all should think Marko Arnautovic, who scored on his return to the bet365 Stadium for the first time since his transfer to West Ham. Not for him the bowed head and doleful walk to the half-way line. the Austrian celebrated his goal by sliding on his knees, pointing to the Heavens and hailing the West Ham fans with an ‘Irons’ crossed-armed salute.

Stoke:

Mike Kritharis

Posted: 16th, December 2017 | In: Back pages, News, Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink