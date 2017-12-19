Anorak | Hairless Santa upsets the kids at Bangor’s Winter Wonderland

Hairless Santa upsets the kids at Bangor’s Winter Wonderland

You know it must be Christmas because a Winter Wonderland is being shown up as crap. And so it is that ‘Winter Wonderland NI’ scheduled to turn the Clandeboye Estate in Bangor into a haven for elves and ornamental penguins is no more.

“There was a so-called ice rink set up, but the kids didn’t want to go anywhere near it and said it smelled of chlorine,” said Andrew Webb, who visited the place with his family. “The queue to see Santa was large, shambolic and strewn with litter.”

Just as it is in Lapland, of course, which is twinned with Swindon.

“The gifts we were given for our kids were age inappropriate, in that we were handed unisex gifts that were for ages six to eight and when opened, it was for three years plus,” he adds.

Natalie Jackson told BBC Radio Ulster it was “the worst Santa Claus outfit she had ever seen… My daughter said ‘why can I see the elastic on Santa’s beard’? He had painted on eyebrows, you could not imagine it to be any worse.”

Rhonda Elliott also went. How was it? “Horrendous,” says Rhonda in the Belfast Telegraph. “We ended up having to stand in a huge line full of prams with kids getting upset and an elf trying to push us further along even though there was nowhere to go – it was terrible.” At least it as actual elf, right. “Santa’s beard didn’t have a hole in it for his mouth so he had to pull it down to speak. Horrified kids were shouting: ‘He isn’t real!'”

Well… here’s the thing, kids…

“The ice rink did not have any ice,” says another visitor. “It was slippery plastic and it was nearly pitch black inside the marquee where it was, so you were risking tripping up over all the ice skates that had been discarded…. there were inflatable things that were not even inflated.”

Winter Wonderland NI has apologised.

And Santa? Well, he’s now back in his North Pole bolt hole continuing his treatment for facial alopecia.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 18th, December 2017 | In: News Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink