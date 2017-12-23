Anorak | Brexit voters were groomed: the referendum was a crime

Brexit voters were groomed: the referendum was a crime

It’s not your fault you voted for Brexit, as 17.4 millions of you did. You didn’t vote for Brexit because you wanted change, to de-sanitise political debate and upset your unelected decision makers; because aspirational people asked what the opaque EU had done for them and couldn’t think of anything that could not be done as well or better without it; because you wanted to engage with democracy, deciding that decisions about the UK should be taken in the UK. None of that is your fault. You, dear voter, are a victim, an adult with all the nous of a vulnerable child getting into a stranger’s car to see his puppies. You were exploited. You were ‘groomed’. You poor, sad fools are the victims of abuse.

Simon Wren-Lewis, Professor of Economic Policy at the Blavatnik School of Government, Oxford University, and a fellow of Merton College, encapsulates how the millions who voted for Brexit in a legal poll are now caricatured as mentally negligible children:

Brexit would not have happened if it had remained the wish of a minority of Conservative MPs. It happened because of the right wing UK press. Brexit happened because this right wing press recognised a large section of their readership were disaffected from conventional politics, and began grooming them with stories of EU immigrants taking jobs, lowering wages and taking benefits (and sometimes much worse). These stories were not (always) false, but like all good propaganda they elevated a half-truth into a firm belief. Of course this grooming played on age old insecurities, but it magnified them into a political movement. Nationalism does the same. It did not just reflect readers existing views, but rather played on their doubts and fears and hopes and turned this into votes.

How do we see each other?

You Leave voters were comfortably dumb in going against the wishes of Big Government and Big Business (most MPs and leaders of big businesses wanted to Remain). But don’t worry. People who consider you dupes, who know what’s best for you, have coined the term ‘soft Brexit’, a safe space with soft walls, soft voices and soft beds. You’ll be happier there, in the incident suite, where knowing adults can hold your hands and tell you that what happened wasn’t love. It was abuse. And you were the victim.

