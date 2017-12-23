Anorak | Greens attack Amir Khan over desecrated Christmas tree

Greens attack Amir Khan over desecrated Christmas tree

How do you decorate your Christmas tree? Like you, I like baubles, tinsel and Bruce Willis wiggling through an air vent.

But Amir Khan rejoices in hate. The boxer recently seen on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! has got death threats for his tree.

The story turns out to a little different from the Star’s front-page headline. “While everyone’s asleep, daddy put the Christmas tree up,” said Amir on an Instagram post. He then hoped his daughter would like it: “Lamaisah’s going to be happy. Christmas #MerryChristmas2017.”

The Manchester Evenings News says that Amir is a “devout Muslim”, an this might be in some way linked to one kind heart replying to the image: “I promise to god i want kill you and your family amir.”

Another aded: “Muslims don’t celebrate Christmas. It’s one thing to give out cards at school your respecting other faith and their celebration but putting up a tree in your own home….poor kid will be well confused.”

How about if he sticks a Star of David on the top and call it a Chanukah Bush? Better?

Another expert replied: “I read the Quran and it is clear that Jesus is also a prophet. People slating him must not read the Quran.”

What’s Jesus got to do with a pine tree in the lounge?

And why are the Press looking at Khan’s critics as people obsessed with religion, rather than humbugs? This is about a tree dying for our sins. I’d be looking hard at the Greens, for whom the Christmas Tree is an act of desecration.

Anorak

Posted: 21st, December 2017 | In: Celebrities, Tabloids Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink