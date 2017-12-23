Anorak | US ambassador to Holland says his own words are ‘fake news’

US ambassador to Holland says his own words are ‘fake news’

Little things are more satisfying than showing a politician as a fool. There’s pulling a shoelace from under your socked foot, sure. But watching a politico get caught out is a joy. And so it was when Dutch-born US ambassador to the Netherlands, Pete Hoekstra, described his own news as “fake news”.

Asked by Dutch reporter Wouter Zwart about is own choice of phrase, Hoekstra was defiant. “You mentioned in a debate that there are no-go zones in the Netherlands, and that cars and politicians are being set on fire in the Netherlands,” said Zwart. “I didn’t say that,” replied Hoekstra. “This is actually an incorrect statement. We would call it fake news.”

Hoekstra is then shown recordings of him stating: “The Islamic movement has now gotten to a point where they have put Europe into chaos. Chaos in the Netherlands, there are cars being burnt, there are politicians that are being burnt … and yes there are no-go zones in the Netherlands.”

Hoekstra then told Zwart he’d never used the phrase “fake news”. “I didn’t call that fake news. I didn’t use the words today. I don’t think I did,” he offered.

Mr Hoekstra served as chair of the House intelligence committee for two years…

Just perfect.

