Anorak | Mourinho’s plucky Manchester United earn point at 10-man Leicester

Mourinho’s plucky Manchester United earn point at 10-man Leicester

Heady times for Manchester United, the country’s sixth best side (source: PL table 2016-17), currently riding high in second place. Yesterday’s 2-1- draw with 2016 Premier League champions Leicester earned the Red Devils a valuable point. They should be delighted. But Jose Mourinho, the team’s manager, was shocked and dismayed. Why? Surely, like him, United’s fans are pleased with the progress being made, how he’s building a team based on youth and attractive football?

When Ryan Giggs mused, “Is Jose a typical Manchester United manager? Probably not, but United were in a situation of ‘How quickly can we get back to the top?’, we smelled sour grapes, the callow voice inexperienced in Old Trafford’s ways that cost the former player a long run as the United manager.

But Jose says he’s being short-changed. When Harry Maguire scored the equaliser for 10-man Leicester, in the fourth and final minute of stoppage time, Mourinho realised that his project were still in second place. Well,done to the plucky also-rans, you might suppose. But Mourinho laid into his players, calling them “childish in their box and childish in our box”.

Come, come, Jose. Leicester are a top side blessed with a cohort of Premier League winners. And under manager Claude Puel they reek of invention and desire. Trailing 2-1 and a man down, the Frenchman altered the line-up to a back three, brought on the never-say-day Shinji Okazaki and commanded his team forward.

“Half an hour after our second it is a game to finish four, five, six-one. We didn’t win because we missed incredible chances, joke chances,” observed Mourinho. Good job it’s nothing to do with the manager taking off United’s double-goalscorer Juan Mata with 10 minutes to play, and replacing the lively Jess Lingard with Ander Herrera in the 76 minute against a side reduced to 10 men in the 57 minute and a goal down.

Anyhow, stick with it, Jose. Free-flowing football and a commitment to entertainment and opportunity for the local youth are their own rewards.

