Anorak | Banning traffic apps is a wholly stupid idea

Banning traffic apps is a wholly stupid idea

Given that the purpose of traffic apps is help motorists avoid congestion, you’d suppose everyone would love them. Roads are a finite public resource so to maximise their value, they should all be used; traffic should be dispersed. But some people don’t get it.

Caroline Russell, Transport Spokesman for the Green Party and member of the London Assembly, has been pricked into action by people she says don’t like drivers using their roads. And they’re blaming apps. “We have a huge congestion problem, and apps which provide a cut through, simply move that problem into areas where people are living,” she says. But they don’t. They present a solution to the problem. That much is certain.

She continues: “It might be good for a few drivers, but it is much less healthy for the residents in those streets. A lot of these streets have so much parking you can’t even get two cars down, so you get jams, and a build up of pollution.”

So drivers use the apps and, er, change direction.

“Mini-Holland schemes have completely transformed neighbourhoods. Cars can no longer get in anymore. Those areas which were bumper to bumper now feel upbeat and positive. People now enjoy walking or riding their bike, so not only has it cut pollution but it’s a nudge in the right direction towards a healthier lifestyle.”

Mini Hollands are when roads are blocked to only cyclists and people who live on them. The scheme is being implemented in three London boroughs.

Meanwhile, people living nearby already busy roads get to see the value of their property fall as the ‘gated communities’ are protected from outsiders and ‘other drivers’. Why not do something more imaginative than banning things to keep traffic moving, like build more roads?

Paul Sorene

