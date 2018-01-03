Anorak | West Brom’s Jake Livermore should shun the police after West Ham fan taunts him over dead son

West Brom’s Jake Livermore should shun the police after West Ham fan taunts him over dead son

Can terrace abuse go too far? West Bromwich Albion say their player Jake Livermore was on the receiving end of a West Ham United fan’s comments about the death of his newborn son, Jake Junior, who died in May 2014. We don’t know what was said to the former Spurs player, but it’s unlikely to have been along the lines of “Sorry for your loss, Jake” and “I wish you a long life”.

The alleged comment was made as the Baggies’ midfielder was being substituted in the second half of his side’s 2-1 defeat. Livermore was incensed, clambering into the stands and making for the berk. The only sad thing is that the stewards stepped in and prevented it becoming an “I was there” moment. Not that the non-event has stopped media from trailing it as must-see TV. One site oozes: “Watch: Jake Livermore Climbs Into Crowd And Tries To Get At Fan.”

I was at an Arsenal v Newcastle United match in 2008. Seated four rows back from the pitch, one row behind me three dickheads were screaming abuse at Joey Barton, recently readmitted to society after serving prison time for assault and affray. Joey winked at the criminally unfunny fans, who called him a “pikey c*nt” and encouraged to “come and have a go”. Of a like mind, Arsenal fans moved left and right to form a path, a gap though which he hoped Barton would accept the challenge. That he didn’t was a pity. We’d have loved it. But Barton understood that it was just mindless banter, taunts designed to do one thing: unsettle the opposition. Livermore took the bait.

West Brom have issued a statement: “The club would like to think that all right-minded football supporters could understand this reaction which did not result in any physical exchanges before Jake was led away to our dressing room. Jake is an outstanding young individual who has the total support of everyone at the club and he has made it clear he considers this statement to be an end to an unhappy incident. Albion were very appreciative of the swift response by the officials of West Ham in dealing with this matter and are more than happy to leave any further action they deem appropriate in their hands.”

What further action is right for a man who upsets a footballer or a footballer who “wades into crowd and shoves” a fan (Daily Mirror)?

West Ham add: “The player has confirmed he does not wish to make this a police matter, however, given the nature of the allegations, the club will continue to investigate before taking the appropriate action.”

A police matter? What’s the crime? Saying vile things to upset a player who used to play for the local rivals, and hoping that in so doing you cement yourself with the Hammers faithful who cheer on a team owned by Arsenal fans and who against West Brom featured two English players in the starting XI, one from Liverpool, the other Gateshead? It really is that stupid. And being stupid is not a crime – after all, if it were, we’d soon run out of coppers…

Paul Sorene

Posted: 3rd, January 2018 | In: News, Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink