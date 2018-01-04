Anorak | Starlings scare predator by forming shape of a huge bird

Starlings scare predator by forming shape of a huge bird

To evade predators starlings cluster. In the skies over Costa Brava, Spain, a murmuration of starlings took the form of a a far larger bird. Daniel Biber, who took the photo, tells the Independent:

“I was taking pictures of the murmurations over several days. Only when I checked the pictures on the computer later, I realised what formation the starlings had created. “I was so concentrated on taking pictures at the time that I hadn’t realised that the starlings had created a giant bird in the sky. “It took less than 10 seconds for the birds to create that formation. I realised that I had captured a unique snapshot, technically, sharp and in high quality.”

Perfectly timed photo captures the moment a flock of starlings took the shape of a giant bird. Photo by Daniel Bieber. pic.twitter.com/UWfbM1NDlK — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) January 2, 2018

Mr Biber’s picture won first prize in a contest run by the Swiss Ornithological Institute in Sempach, which sims “to inspire public interest in birds and raise awareness for their protection”.

Says Daniel: “In the northeast of Spain, hundreds of thousands of Common Starlings gather at nighttime to sleep. While I was watching this spectacle, the billowing flock suddenly took the shape of a huge flying bird. What luck!”

Karen Strike

