Anorak | Survey finds Conservative voters not like Labour voters

Survey finds Conservative voters not like Labour voters

Hold the font pafe! the survey is in and it turns out that not everyone agrees. The Guardian thunders:

Conservative members are “a breed apart” from members of the other main political parties, with much stronger tendencies towards socially illiberal and authoritarian attitudes and completely different views on Brexit, a study has found.

Found? Maybe another study can help the paper find those 52% of the electorate who supported Brexit…

Anorak

