Anorak | Fire and Fury: Michael Wolfe’s Donald Trump expose is available as a pop-up book

Fire and Fury: Michael Wolfe’s Donald Trump expose is available as a pop-up book

“I’ve made a pop-up easy reader version of Fire and Fury so Donald can see what all the fuss is about,” tweets Happy Toast. The book, by Michael Wolfe, is making waves, accusing Donald Trump of not wanting to become president and being a doofus.

I've made a pop-up easy reader version of Fire and Fury so Donald can see what all the fuss is about pic.twitter.com/xMASZUKjSn — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 6, 2018

His first days in office pic.twitter.com/xwIa0VBbWs — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 6, 2018

and pouring over the best intel a world leader can receive pic.twitter.com/8wDMOTO0jx — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 6, 2018

Karen Strike

