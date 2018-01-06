Anorak | Fire and Fury: Michael Wolfe’s Donald Trump expose is available as a pop-up book

Fire and Fury: Michael Wolfe’s Donald Trump expose is available as a pop-up book
“I’ve made a pop-up easy reader version of Fire and Fury so Donald can see what all the fuss is about,” tweets Happy Toast. The book, by Michael Wolfe, is making waves, accusing Donald Trump of not wanting to become president and being a doofus.
I've made a pop-up easy reader version of Fire and Fury so Donald can see what all the fuss is about pic.twitter.com/xMASZUKjSn
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 6, 2018
His first days in office pic.twitter.com/xwIa0VBbWs
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 6, 2018
snacks pic.twitter.com/kFprQ2Cy2L
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 6, 2018
hairdressing tips pic.twitter.com/aO7KtGkumn
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 6, 2018
inauguration sads pic.twitter.com/lHGCqxbIUK
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 6, 2018
new friends pic.twitter.com/weVLJcpgyC
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 6, 2018
presidential dinners pic.twitter.com/J36h858S2L
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 6, 2018
and pouring over the best intel a world leader can receive pic.twitter.com/8wDMOTO0jx
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 6, 2018
Spotter: @IamHappyToast
Posted: 6th, January 2018 | In: Books, Politicians, The Consumer Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink