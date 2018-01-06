Anorak

Anorak | Fire and Fury: Michael Wolfe’s Donald Trump expose is available as a pop-up book

Fire and Fury: Michael Wolfe’s Donald Trump expose is available as a pop-up book

by | 6th, January 2018

“I’ve made a pop-up easy reader version of Fire and Fury so Donald can see what all the fuss is about,” tweets Happy Toast. The book, by Michael Wolfe, is making waves, accusing Donald Trump of not wanting to become president and being a doofus.

 

 

Spotter: @IamHappyToast



Posted: 6th, January 2018 | In: Books, Politicians, The Consumer Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers