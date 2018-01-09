Anorak | Epic fail: resting Guardian editor mistaken gets Samuel L Jackson comeback

Epic fail: resting Guardian editor mistaken gets Samuel L Jackson comeback

When Peter Preston, a former editor of the Guardian, died earlier this week, his old paper paid tribute to the man who led between 1975 and 1995.

Janice Turner, Preston’s daughter-in-law, and a Times columnist, read the Guardian’s obituary to the great man. She was moved to tweet:

Strange error in The Guardian’s obit of Peter Preston which would have amused him. He did not write the action movie 51st State starring Samuel L Jackson but a novel of the same name which predicted Britain would leave the EU.

Not so strange. The BBC made just that error, noting:

His wrote the book 51st State, which was later adapted into a film starring Samuel L Jackson.

The Herald Scotland told its readers

He also penned novels including Bess and 51st State, the latter of which was made into a film starring Samuel L Jackson.

Such are the facts.

Paul Sorene

