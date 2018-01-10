Anorak | BBC staff should be paid less than ambassadors says new Culture Secretary

BBC staff should be paid less than ambassadors says new Culture Secretary

Does the BBC pay staff too much? No, not the cleaners and caterers. This is about the presenters and mangers – people doing skilled jobs. New Culture Secretary Matt Hancock thinks they earn too much. His benchmarks for what a top BBC editor earns is Her Majesty’s ambassador to Costa Rica.

“This isn’t just a matter of levelling women’s pay,” says Hancock, picking up the story that the BBC employs less women on big salaries than men, it is a matter of equality. Working for the BBC is public service, and a great privilege, yet some men at the BBC are paid far more than other equivalent public servants.”

So what? It’s a different job. Why not compare what the ambassadors earn to, say, the bloke who empties your bins.

“The BBC has begun to act and I welcome that, but more action – much more action – is needed, especially when BBC foreign editors can earn more than Her Majesty’s ambassadors in the same jurisdiction.”

Jon Sopel, the BBC’s North America editor, earns £200,000-£249,999 per year. Sir Kim Darroch, Britain ambassador to the US, earns £180,000-£184,999.

Add in the perks of free board and lodgings, boarding school for children

The Foreign Office spends more than £14m per year on private school fees for children of its staff, including £6m for staff based in the UK…It meant that last year staff stationed in the UK received school fees worth on average more than £33,000 per year.

Factor in the perks and the BBC editor earns less.

But Hancock’s point is, presumably, that the BBC is either a public service or it isn’t. It can’t be commercial and public, not if it’s funded by a tax, which it is.

It also reminds me of the moan many GPs guff out when they see the bigger money consultants earn. Never mind the fact they are very well paid for doing their jobs; look instead of what they would be earning as a specialist had they only not made the sacrifice.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 10th, January 2018 | In: Money, News Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink