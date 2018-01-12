Anorak | Master embroiderer performs wing transplant on Monarch butterfly

Master embroiderer performs wing transplant on Monarch butterfly

Romy McCloskey used not little skill to transplant a new wing onto a Monarch butterfly. “I am a professional costume designer and master hand embroiderer,” says Romy. “This was right up my alley.”

Equipped with a coathanger (wire), a towel, a wire hanger, a toothpick, cotton swabs, scissors, tweezers, quick-drying cement, talcum powder, Romy set about using a dead butterfly’s wing to give flight to a newborn.

No anaethetics were used. Apparently, Monarch butterflies do not feel pain in their wings.

Via Romy McCloskey on Facebook; Bored Panda

Karen Strike

