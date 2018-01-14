Anorak | Spurs manager Tim Sherwood explains Stoke City’s malaise in classic Coleman Balls

Spurs manager Tim Sherwood explains Stoke City’s malaise in classic Coleman Balls

On Sky Sports, Tim Sherwood, the former manager of Spurs, Aston Villa and Swindon Town, turns his mind to Stoke City. Mark Hughes is no longer with Stoke, sacked after spending five seasons building a team. When still in the role, Sherwood explained what Hughes needed to do to continue.

Mark Hughes can’t win. But he can win if they win. Apparently. pic.twitter.com/dl4oZBDKAV — Shelley Johnson (@shelleyj89) January 6, 2018

“Mark Hughes cannot win. The only time he can win is by winning this football match”

– Tim Sherwood

Spotter: ‏ @shelleyj89

Mike Kritharis

