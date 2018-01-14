Anorak | Fight library closures and ignorance with this librarian action figure

Fight library closures and ignorance with this librarian action figure

Libraries are in peril. Those places of leaning – dry, warm sanctuaries from the cut and thrust of life, where you can sit and think without any need to hand over cash – being closed. Struggling to balance the books, libraries are throwing them away. It’s not been all bad news. Books are being saved by volunteers. New libraries are opening. But the trend is towards less of them. In the last seven years one in six of all Wales’ libraries have closed.

Libraries need a hero. And here she is. The librarian action figure is based on Seattle librarian Nancy Pearl. She has “a removable cape that symbolizes how much of a hero a librarian really is.”

Spotter: Open Culture

Paul Sorene

Posted: 14th, January 2018 | In: News, The Consumer Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink