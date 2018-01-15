Anorak | Donald Trump and Obama’s shithole, by John Cusak

Donald Trump and Obama’s shithole, by John Cusak

When, as reported everywhere, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said Donald Trump called Haiti, El Salvador and some African countries (none of which have been identified) “shitholes” in an other instalment of his soap opera presidency. Trump’s beef, allegedly, is that immigrants are coming to the US from “shithole countries”. He’d rather aspirational people seeking better lives came from countries he admires, like Norway.

Many people were upset.

Trump denied it:

“I cannot believe that in the history of the White House, in that Oval Office, any president has ever spoken the words that I personally heard our president speak yesterday,” countered Mr Durbin.

Did Trump call African countries and Haiti “shitholes”? And if he did, is that really the worst thing any US President has ever said?

Actor John Cusack was among the upset:

Or as John Cusack out it in 2012: “One is forced to asked the question: Is the President (Obama) just another Ivy League A**hole shredding civil liberties and due process and sending people to die in some sh**hole for purely political reasons?”

No-one voted for Cusak.

Spotter: Tim Blair

Paul Sorene

Posted: 14th, January 2018 | In: Celebrities, News, Politicians Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink